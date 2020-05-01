Aaron Rodgers has reached out to Jordan Love — Peter Schrager’s latest on Packers drama
-
FOX Sports' Peter Schrager reports that Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Packers' first-round pick, Jordan Love. Schrager chatted with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson about whether or not Rodgers will end his career in Green Bay.
