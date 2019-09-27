Carson Wentz leads Eagles to much-needed road win over previously unbeaten Packers
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Green Bay Packers
- Jordan Howard
- Jordan Howard
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Carson Wentz led the Eagles to a win over the Packers with the help of his running back, Jordan Howard, who scored three touchdowns in a 34-27 win over the Packers in Green Bay.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618