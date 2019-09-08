Kirk Cousins explains what happens when people call him ‘Kurt’ (and it happens A LOT) | 1 UP 1 DOWN
Video Details
Consider this a public service announcement, people: It's KIRK Cousins, not Kurt — no matter how often people get it mixed up. The Minnesota Vikings QB joins Shannon Spake for a round of 1 Up, 1 Down ahead of Minnesota's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons to talk about that and much more, like karaoke and the time he met Captain Kirk, Mr. William Shatner.
