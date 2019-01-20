Greg Zuerlein boots a 57-yard game winner to send the Rams to the Super Bowl
Video Details
Greg Zuerlein drills a 57-yard game winning field goal to give the Rams a 26-23 win over the Saints in the NFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl 53.
