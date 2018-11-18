Drew Brees finds Michael Thomas for 23-yard touchdown as Saints stomp Eagles
Video Details
Drew Brees connects with Michael Thomas on a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Saints crush the Eagles 48-7.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618