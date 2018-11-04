James Bradberry talks with Sara Walsh after keeping Mike Evans to 1 catch on the day
- Carolina Panthers
- James Bradberry
- James Bradberry
- Mike Evans
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Sara Walsh
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
James Bradberry had the task of covering the Bucs Mike Evans and did the job. Mike Evans was held to 1 catch for 16 yards.
