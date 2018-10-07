Antonio Brown cuts a rug after nabbing a spectacular 47-yard TD

Video Details

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger throws to JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 18 yard touchdown in their game against the Atanta Falcons.

ANNOUNCER: --has come in. Conner a breather. Roethlisberger to throw. And airing it out deep. Antonio Brown has got a Steeler touchdown!

More Videos »