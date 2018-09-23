Derek Barnett sacks Andrew Luck to seal a victory for Philadelphia
Video Details
Derek Barnett takes Andrew Luck down on 4th down to seal a 20-16 win for Philadelphia over Indianapolis.
- Luck, pressure coming, and he gets out of it, and he stumbles, and he's sacked at the 20-- Derek Barnett. The frustration in Andrew Luck. And the Eagles needed to win with defense.
