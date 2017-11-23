Vikings recover Jerick McKinnon’s fumble, Case Keenum rushes for a TD as the Vikings beat the Lions 30-23
Minnesota's Jerick McKinnon's fumbles the football, and in spectacular fashion, the Vikings recover the loose ball on Detroit's 9-yard line. On the ensuing play, QB Case Keenum carves through the Lions' defense for the short touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' 30-23 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.
