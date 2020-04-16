With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

5…4…3…2…1…blast off!

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter tries the Coke and Mentos challenge with a buddy – not sure if we’d want to be friends after though.

Article continues below ...

Taking an explosion to the face is not exactly our idea of fun.

Trying Coke & Mentos challenge for the first time 😱🤣 pic.twitter.com/T6nWxBT32O — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 15, 2020

However, we would be down to make music with Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard – that looks like a great time.

And check out those shades! We’re not sure if it’s the sweet tunes or sick look, but we are vibing.

We think Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young would be a solid addition to the band.

His dance moves are off the charts! Plus, he and Meyers are a great pair with their super cool sunnies.

Everyone is looking so fresh!

The Cleveland Browns just got their new 2020 uniforms, and The Dawg Pound’s favorite running back Nick Chubb is kind of excited about it.

Can we get a Young-Chubb dance off, please?

The best way to make sure that you’re looking fly in that new jersey: hit the gym.

It might be the offseason, but Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t taking any time off.

However, it looks like Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been treating quarantine like a vacation.

He might need to spend a little more time practicing his accuracy – missed it by that much…which was well, a lot.

Maybe he should enlist the help of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez – he sure looks like he’s stayed sharp during the time away from the game.

Just look at him go!

Dándole un chin 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v3iRaWoxPm — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) April 16, 2020

From quick hands to quick feet, we’ve got it all.

Nashville FC midfielder shows off his skills, with his two little kiddos! We think we have some future soccer stars in the making.

Working out with your kids is fun and beneficial – in more ways than one! After they’re tired from working out so hard, it’ll be an easy evening as parents.

Read them a quick bedtime story, like New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury, and we bet they’ll be out like a light.

And that’s our cue – have a good night!