Jaguars sign rookie Chark to 4-year deal worth about $4.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed rookie receiver DJ Chark to a four-year contract worth about $4.5 million.

A second-round draft pick from LSU, Chark was slotted to get a $1.3 million signing bonus. He was the 61st overall selection.

The 6-foot-4 Chark caught 66 passes for 1,351 yards and six touchdowns in four years with the Tigers. He had a career-high 40 receptions for 874 yards as the team’s top target in 2017.

Article continues below ...

The speedy Chark also ranked second in the Southeastern Conference by averaging 10.6 yards a punt return. He finished his college career with 1,817 all-purpose yards.

Chark says ”to finally put your name on that piece of paper to solidify that you are indeed a player here is a surreal moment. I can’t even put it in words right now.”

The Jaguars have six of their seven draft picks under contract. Only first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan remains unsigned.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL