Bears’ TE Miller progressing in recovery from leg injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller continues to take steps in his recovery from an injury that nearly cost him his left leg.

Miller posted video of himself walking on his own on social media over the weekend. He says he is trying to build strength around the knee before he has one final operation and taking a few steps ”was big.”

Miller spoke Thursday after being presented the ”Good Guy” award by the Chicago chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America for his professionalism.

He has undergone eight surgeries since suffering a gruesome injury at New Orleans in late October. Miller tore an artery while dislocating his knee trying to make a touchdown catch.

