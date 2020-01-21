Gobert and the Jazz visit conference foe Golden State

Utah Jazz (30-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 7-26 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 5-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz are 16-8 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 12-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 114-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 13. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 32 points, and Alec Burks led Golden State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors with 3.5 made 3-pointers and averages 23.3 points while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Willie Cauley-Stein is shooting 52.3 percent and averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.1 points per game and shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 20.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Glenn Robinson III: day to day (ankle), Jacob Evans: out (concussion), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (flu-like symptoms), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Jazz: None listed.