NASCAR drivers choose Team Dale Earnhardt or Team Jeff Gordon | 2019 DAYTONA 500 | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Ahead of the 2019 Daytona 500, NASCAR drivers show whether they belong to Team Dale Earnhardt or Team Jeff Gordon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618