ANNOUNCER 1: Closing the door, going down in front of the 22 as they come out. Two laps to go for New Hampshire.

ANNOUNCER 2: Christopher's just got to get in the corner, roll in the center, keep doing what he's doing, get that good drive off. Just get off the corner smart. He's been doing really well off of turn two. Traffic caused a little issue there. No big deal.

PIT CREW: Zero by 2 and 1/2. Coming back to the white.

ANNOUNCER 2: There is where he's got to be worried, down here in this corner. See Brad roll the center so well. Oh, Brad gets a little tight there. Chase chasing the back!

ANNOUNCER 1: Little quick! Coming into three, and Brad Keselowski loses some ground. One lap to go. Presented by Credit One Bank.

PIT CREW: --than you've been doing. One more.

ANNOUNCER 1: Same thing you've been doing. Like you did a week ago. Christopher Bell up against the best. And once again, Brad Keselowski has given Christopher Bell everything he could want in a great race. And Bell has been able to handle it. Out of turn four! David beats Goliath! Christopher Bell wins!

PIT CREW: Oh yeah, baby! Woo! That's awesome!

DRIVER: Thank you buddy. Thank you guys. Thank you everyone on this team.

ANNOUNCER 1: Big damage for Austin Cindric.

ANNOUNCER 2: Hard hit down here right before the flat stand, coming off turn four. Looks like he hit the inside wall. Well he knew that just getting there wasn't enough. He had to get there with some momentum to ever get by Bell. So he over drove three for sure. But you know, it's one thing to get there. Another thing to drive underneath the guy. You've got two, he's got four. So he had to make something big happen, and he knew that. Give him an A for effort. Yeah, it was a great race. It's pretty-- Austin's out.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's Austin Cindric. Yup.

ANNOUNCER 2: Gosh, that's disappointing, isn't it? Ran well all day. Christopher Bell is doing some darned good donuts down here on [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 1: I think-- I think it's art. He's a little bit of-- a little bit of racetrack art he's making with his burnouts. And the crowd appreciative of what a performance he put on today. Ryan Preece was up there fighting against Brad Keselowski. And then it was Christopher Bell on the final restart was able to out duel the 22 of Keselowski and capture that checkered flag.

ANNOUNCER 2: Look at that. Gave that flag away. That's awesome. The work that goes into earning those flags. You hand that thing there, the flag, to the young man. That's an awesome gesture.