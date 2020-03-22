The first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event with FOX Sports, NASCAR and iRacing was everything the NASCAR world needed today.

In lieu of the Cup Series race Homestead-Miami Speedway scheduled prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, competitors from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series and a few NASCAR dignitaries took to a virtual track.

The 100-lap simulation-style esports race featured over 30 drivers from the NASCAR world.

But of those 30, only one could come out victorious.

Say congratulations to our inaugural iRacing Pro Invitational winner Denny Hamlin!

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS #ProInvitationalSeries WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/PU5v4O6PaK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

It was a tight race throughout, making the finish an exciting one.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Timmy Hill and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. were battling it out in the last laps.

Hill and Jr. go back-and-forth for the lead! pic.twitter.com/8RNG1dLcUx — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) March 22, 2020

But then Hamlin snuck up from behind to win it all in the final go-around.

Down to the wire! Try not to blow the CPU during your celebration, @dennyhamlin! pic.twitter.com/YdiVCBuHgs — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) March 22, 2020

This win is extra special as Hamlin was instrumental in the execution of this race.

He’s celebrating the victory, and we’re right there with him – how great it was to watch live sports again?!

And we got to hear from the winner himself!

What a finish! Congratulations to @DennyHamlin on his eNASCAR iRacing #ProInvitationalSeries WIN at Homestead-Miami Speedway. pic.twitter.com/mmr5Byml5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

Like any race, there’s always going to be a sore loser or two.

But for drivers and fans alike, this race was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Last 10 laps was watching the TV more than track! Looked like a great show by the end. Fun to do something new… Thanks @Team_Penske @ODYSSEY_Battery and my over the wall crew for the spectacular repairs all day 😅😆 Did you enjoy the race? — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) March 22, 2020

Our very own “in-race” analyst and NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer drove from a simulator hooked up to the iRacing platform from the FOX Charlotte studio.

"IT'S WIDE OPEN, BOYS!" @ClintBowyer is ready to go iRacing. He's our in-race reporter today. Use #NASCARonFS1 to let us know what you think about having LIVE racing back on your TV. pic.twitter.com/4qV2XcklIW — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

Although he experienced a few hiccups along the way.

"I barely made it right there. I think I passed 15 cars."- @ClintBowyer "He hit everything but the lottery."- @mikejoy500 Okay, guys … this is really fun.#ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/4tvHb2mSx5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

At least he wasn’t struggling as much as NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman.

Just got cleaned out by @JimmieJohnson. No worries my virtual crew used a fast repair and it’s good as new. Also I’m eating an uncrustable — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) March 22, 2020

His trials and tribulations only got worse.

Apparently there wasn't a virtual port-o-let for Alex Bowman to go to after virtual driver intros. https://t.co/QT7ioftlYL — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 22, 2020

While we love our good boys, we don’t recommend letting your dog take the wheel.

You might just end up taking out a teammate. Oops.

At least Bowman has plausible deniability – make that pawsable deniability.

Alex must have finally went to per. Wonder which dog was driving when @AlexBowman88 spun? — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) March 22, 2020

Dogs were clearly the ultimate sidekick today.

Matt DiBenedetto may not have won, but he had his best friend by his side.

Fans, families and crew teams tuned in to follow the action.

You’re laughing now, but don’t be fooled, this was serious business.

But we still have a lot to learn.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson definitely needs a little more practice.

Classic. @JimmieJohnson checks in live with @JeffGordonWeb during the #ProInvitationalSeries and says he needs to "learn different cars" for his 2021 schedule. 👀 (And Jeff helps him notice a bit of damage 😂) pic.twitter.com/5gFgl1f0e3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2020

At least with all this newfound free time he can work on his iRacing skills.

The most important part: He still had fun.

I hope everyone enjoyed that today. I clearly have a ton to learn. 😂 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 22, 2020

All the drivers did.

What a blast. Didn’t think we’d be battling for a win with this strength of field. Great exposure for @FilterTime. Beer me https://t.co/5YwJKpbBxk — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 22, 2020

Today was a success on many fronts, but arguably the best part of all: Your winner Denny Hamlin will donate to provide support to families impacted by coronavirus in the Homestead-Miami area.

During Sunday’s iRacing event, I’m pledging $100 for each lap I lead and $5000 if I win the race to benefit families affected by COVID-19 in the Homestead-Miami area. @NASCAR_FDN @feedthechildren. Who’s with me? @JoeGibbsRacing @KyleBusch. For more info https://t.co/tibiUfh4oK https://t.co/tH3q2EfD4R pic.twitter.com/1ADXTXOPoe — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 20, 2020

Who’s ready for next weekend?