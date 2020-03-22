Relive the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event with FOX Sports, NASCAR and iRacing was everything the NASCAR world needed today.

In lieu of the Cup Series race Homestead-Miami Speedway scheduled prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, competitors from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Cup Series and a few NASCAR dignitaries took to a virtual track.

The 100-lap simulation-style esports race featured over 30 drivers from the NASCAR world.

But of those 30, only one could come out victorious.

Say congratulations to our inaugural iRacing Pro Invitational winner Denny Hamlin!

It was a tight race throughout, making the finish an exciting one.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Timmy Hill and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. were battling it out in the last laps.

But then Hamlin snuck up from behind to win it all in the final go-around.

This win is extra special as Hamlin was instrumental in the execution of this race.

He’s celebrating the victory, and we’re right there with him – how great it was to watch live sports again?!

And we got to hear from the winner himself!

Like any race, there’s always going to be a sore loser or two.

But for drivers and fans alike, this race was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Our very own “in-race” analyst and NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer drove from a simulator hooked up to the iRacing platform from the FOX Charlotte studio.

Although he experienced a few hiccups along the way.

At least he wasn’t struggling as much as NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman.

His trials and tribulations only got worse.

While we love our good boys, we don’t recommend letting your dog take the wheel.

You might just end up taking out a teammate. Oops.

At least Bowman has plausible deniability – make that pawsable deniability.

Dogs were clearly the ultimate sidekick today.

Matt DiBenedetto may not have won, but he had his best friend by his side.

Fans, families and crew teams tuned in to follow the action.

You’re laughing now, but don’t be fooled, this was serious business.

But we still have a lot to learn.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Jimmie Johnson definitely needs a little more practice.

At least with all this newfound free time he can work on his iRacing skills.

The most important part: He still had fun.

All the drivers did.

Today was a success on many fronts, but arguably the best part of all: Your winner Denny Hamlin will donate to provide support to families impacted by coronavirus in the Homestead-Miami area.

Who’s ready for next weekend?