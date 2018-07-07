Larson gets Xfinity win after Haley’s pass ruled illegal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night when Justin Haley’s late pass in overtime was ruled illegal.

A part-time driver in the series, Haley used a stellar move to pull off a stunning pass that looked as if it would lead him to victory lane. But Haley crossed below the double-yellow line around the inside of the famed track, and NASCAR ruled it an improper pass.

Haley finished 18th.

Larson edged Elliott Sadler at the finish line. It was another heart-breaking loss for Sadler, who finished second at Daytona for the third straight time.