Germany and Japan confirmed on 2019 F1 draft calendar

MONZA, Italy (AP) — The 21-race Formula One draft calendar for 2019 includes races in Germany and Japan.

The German Grand Prix was scrapped in 2017 but was reintroduced this year and will again be part of the circuit next season.

F1 says it has also renewed its agreement with the promoter of the Japanese GP for a further three years, with the race taking place at the Suzuka Circuit until 2021.

F1 chairman Chase Carey says “this demonstrates how all stakeholders within Formula 1 are working together to ensure the long-term future of the sport and its fans.”

The F1 season will begin with the Australian GP in Melbourne on March 17. Brazil (Nov. 17) and Abu Dhabi (Dec. 1) will be the last two races.

The draft calendar is subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.