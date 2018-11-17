A look at the 4 drivers in NASCAR’s championship race

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A glance at the four drivers in the NASCAR championship race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

TEAM: No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: M&M’s

SOCIAL MEDIA: @kylebusch (Twitter), @rowdybusch (Instagram)

NOTES: Busch is racing for his second championship and has been among the top teams all season. He has eight wins this season, including last weekend at Phoenix. He won Homestead in 2015 to clinch the title in a season in which he raced only 25 times because of injury. He has been the top driver at Gibbs this season and solidified himself as a strong contender among NASCAR’s Big Three. Busch was second to Truex a year ago.