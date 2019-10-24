Nationals stun Astros with 12-3 blowout, take commanding 2-0 World Series lead
Video Details
The Nationals exploded for nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings of Game 2 of the World Series to silence the Houston crowd and walk away with an 12-3 win and 2-0 series lead headed back home to the nation's capital.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879