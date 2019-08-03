Freddy Galvis and Brandon Drury power Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Baltimore
Toronto Blue Jays infielders Freddy Galvis and Brandon Drury each clubbed home runs against the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays held the O's to a pair of runs and went on to win 5-2.
