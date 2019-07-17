Cashner struggles in Boston debut as Red Sox fall to Blue Jays
Video Details
Andrew Cashner floundered in his first start in a Red Sox uniform, allowing five earned runs in five innings, including two homers against the lowly Blue Jays.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618