Watch the best 60 seconds from the Red Sox’s World Series Game 5 win over the Dodgers | #October60
Video Details
Watch the best 60 seconds from the Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 5 of the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices