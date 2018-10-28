Rafael Devers sends it back up the middle to give Red Sox 5-4 lead in Game 4
Video Details
Rafael Devers delivers the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series.
