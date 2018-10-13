Orlando Arcia takes Hyun-jin Ryu deep to give the Brewers an NLCS Game 2 lead vs. the Dodgers
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- NL
- NL Central
- Orlando Arcia
Hyun-jin Ryu gives up the brewers first run of the game to Orlando Arcia with a home run in the bottom of the 5th inning.
