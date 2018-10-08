Ronald Acuna Jr crushes grand slam to give Atlanta early lead in Game 3
Video Details
Ronald Acuna Jr's grand slam off Walker Buehler gives Atlanta a 5-0 lead over Los Angeles in the 2nd inning.
- The 3-1 and Acuna swings.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
It's a high drive to left center field. Taylor back. At the wall. It is gone. A grand slam for Acuna!
