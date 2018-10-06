Kenley Jansen strikes out Freddie Freeman to secure 3-0 win for LA in Game 2 of NLDS
Video Details
Kenley Jansen gets Freddie Freeman with the high heater to seal a 3-0 win for the Dodgers over the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS.
ANNOUNCER: The payoff pitch, the Dodgers take the first two from Atlanta. 6-0 in game one, 3-0 in game two behind eight shut out innings from Clayton Kershaw.
