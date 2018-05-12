[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Swings. Hits this one deep to left field. Way back. This one is gone. A home run, his tenth of the year. And the Yankees lead 1-0. It looked like Triggs hung a breaking ball and Sanchez was ready for it.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Gary Sanchez, the power numbers have been there all year long. Home run number 10, RBI number 30 now for Sanchez. Yankees take an early lead.