Gary Sanchez crushes his 10th home run of the year
Gary Sanchez clobbers a breaking ball off Andrew Triggs for his 10th home run of the season
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Swings. Hits this one deep to left field. Way back. This one is gone. A home run, his tenth of the year. And the Yankees lead 1-0. It looked like Triggs hung a breaking ball and Sanchez was ready for it.
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Gary Sanchez, the power numbers have been there all year long. Home run number 10, RBI number 30 now for Sanchez. Yankees take an early lead.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices