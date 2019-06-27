Wilson expected to start for the Braves against Cubs

Atlanta Braves (48-33, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-37, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 8.31 ERA) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (3-1, 3.69 ERA)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 28-16 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.92, Cole Hamels paces the staff with a mark of 2.92.

The Braves are 24-16 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .313. The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Dallas Keuchel earned his first victory and Nick Markakis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Yu Darvish registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 55 RBIs and is batting .270. Willson Contreras is 12-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Freeman leads the Braves with 45 extra base hits and has 61 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 13-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Mike Soroka: day-to-day (arm), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).