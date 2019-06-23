Verlander expected to start for the Astros against Yankees

Houston Astros (48-30, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (49-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (9-3, 2.59 ERA, .75 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (7-3, 4.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Houston or New York will take home a series victory with a win.

The Yankees are 28-13 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .316.

The Astros are 21-19 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .341 is second in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .391. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-5. Jonathan Holder earned his fifth victory and Gio Urshela went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Ryan Pressly registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 53 RBIs and is batting .232. Gleyber Torres is 10-for-28 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bregman leads the Astros with 21 home runs and is batting .263. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Astros: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).