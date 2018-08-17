The Latest: PawSox planning move to Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on a plan to move the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island to Massachusetts (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The Pawtucket Red Sox say they have signed a letter of intent to build a new ballpark in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Triple-A affiliate of the of the Boston Red Sox made the announcement Friday, signaling an end to its effort to find a new stadium during the past three years. The team is leaving its aging park in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for a city 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest.

PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino says the team is “eager to build an innovative, family-friendly ballpark” in central Massachusetts.

The move is subject to approval from the Worcester City Council and Minor League Baseball.

Rhode Island’s Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo told WPRI-TV that she will ask for another chance.

The PawSox say they will continue to play at 77-year-old McCoy Stadium for the next two years.