New colors and logo for Derek Jeter’s Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have unveiled new colors and a new logo in a rebranding effort under Derek Jeter’s year-old ownership regime, and the old orange is out.

Blue, black, red and gray and the new colors. The logo features a darting marlin above baseball seams and “Miami” in script.

The Marlins said they chose colors found in the large variety of cultural flags flown in South Florida. They said the script was influenced by typography commonly found in Latin-American culture, with a font style and accent colors reminiscent of the 1950s Miami Marlins minor league team, as well as the Havana Sugar Kings of the same era.

With the changes, the franchise further distances itself from the unpopular former owner, Jeffrey Loria. He changed the colors and logo when the Marlins moved into a new ballpark in 2012.