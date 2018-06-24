Mets place Jason Vargas on DL night before scheduled start

NEW YORK (AP) Jason Vargas has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Mets with a strained calf a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York announced the move following an 8-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The left-handed Vargas is 2-6 with an 8.60 ERA in nine starts since opening the season on the DL with a broken right hand. He most recently gave up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings at Coors Field on Tuesday.

New York has not announced a replacement starter for Sunday’s game.

Chris Flexen has been recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Vargas’ spot.

