Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball followed in the footsteps of the NBA, NHL and MLS in reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, suspending spring training games, as well as postponing the start of the season by at least two weeks:

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

When the news broke, MLB players and manager began to voice their thoughts on social media:

We’re all at a spot right now that won’t last forever. To those who share the love of baseball, sport, life… we will all be back together soon. @JessTara and I urge everyone to take precautions to stay healthy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 13, 2020

🙏🙏🙏 out to everybody!!! ❤️❤️ — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 13, 2020

When in doubt, breathe it out. Namaste friends! pic.twitter.com/QKnXcaT2na — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) March 13, 2020

Stay safe, Be cognizant of what’s going on and take this seriously. Baseball isn’t the priority rn, WE all are. Guess I’ll get back to making dumb stories on IG. Ooo and getting this knee right of course. — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 13, 2020

Eerie feeling today. Will never forget the day i was told we won’t be working because of a worldwide pandemic. — Jake Cave (@JakeCave8) March 12, 2020

This is pretty insane. Stay safe out there guys. Get lots of rest, wash your hands, and avoid big crowds for a little bit. We will get through it. Keeping the people healthy is bigger than baseball. — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) March 12, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks to media after the MLB announced it is canceling the remaining Spring Training games and delaying the start of the 2020 baseball season due to the coronavirus.https://t.co/5s6i9mhrJm pic.twitter.com/WAmVhdKqPa — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 12, 2020

Crazy 24-48 hours. Lot’s of changes in pro sports, but gotta say The fact that student athletes are going to miss out on championship tournaments and games is really a bummer. Those are games and memories they can never get back! Smh. Definitely necessary. Just really sucks. — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) March 12, 2020

When March 26th rolls around and there’s no baseball pic.twitter.com/QlTZnDIQZL — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) March 12, 2020

This is truly wild 🤯 — Justin Anderson (@janderson_22) March 12, 2020

Even Tim Tebow weighed in:

Please join me in prayer for everyone around the world impacted by the coronavirus. Prayers for safety & health for all of our communities. — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 12, 2020

The MLB is hoping the delay is short to begin the season, but only time will tell how quickly players can get back onto the field: