Major League Baseball suspends spring training, delays Opening Day due to coronavirus — players react

Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball followed in the footsteps of the NBA, NHL and MLS in reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, suspending spring training games, as well as postponing the start of the season by at least two weeks:

When the news broke, MLB players and manager began to voice their thoughts on social media:

Even Tim Tebow weighed in:

The MLB is hoping the delay is short to begin the season, but only time will tell how quickly players can get back onto the field: