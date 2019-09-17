Cardinals host Nationals, look to build on Hudson’s solid showing

Washington Nationals (82-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (12-7, 3.20 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-13, 4.28 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dakota Hudson. Hudson went seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits against Washington.

The Cardinals are 48-28 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.05 ERA.

The Nationals are 40-36 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .333. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Dakota Hudson secured his 16th victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Sean Doolittle registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and is batting .258. Tommy Edman is 11-for-34 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 119 RBIs and is batting .333. Juan Soto is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).