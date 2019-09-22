WATCH: Martínez triples, Goldschmidt hits tiebreaking double as Cards come back in ninth
José Martínez had a leadoff triple, Dexter Fowler drove in pinch-runner with a sacrifice fly to tie the game and Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double as the Cardinals came back to defeat the Cubs on Sunday.
