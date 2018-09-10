Michael Girsch: ‘We’re basically turning our eyes towards 2019’ with Michael Wacha
Video Details
- Adam Wainwright
- Daniel Poncedeleon
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jedd Gyorko
- Michael Wacha
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Jim Hayes caught up with Cardinals GM Michael Girsch to get injury updates on Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko, Michael Wacha and Mike Mayers and info about Adam Wainwright and Daniel Poncedeleon rejoining the rotation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices