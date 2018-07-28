WATCH: Dakota Hudson strikes out the first hitter he faces
Cardinals rookie right-hander Dakota Hudson struck out the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, the first hitter he faced, in St. Louis' win over Chicago on Saturday.
