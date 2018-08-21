Cardinals bring Big City back, activate Martínez, demote Wisdom

Big City is back.

The Cardinals claimed first baseman Matt Adams off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, adding a left-handed power bat to the St. Louis bench.

The club also activated Carlos Martínez from the 10-day disabled list, optioned infielder Patrick Wisdom to Triple-A Memphis (opening a roster spot for Martínez) and moved outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.

Adams, 29, returns to the team that selected him in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft. He played for St. Louis from 2012 until May 20, 2017, when he was traded to Atlanta.

The Nationals signed Adams as a free agent in December. The slugger is batting .257 with 18 homers and 48 RBIs in 94 games this season. Adams is in transit, though it is unclear when he will join the club.

Martínez has been out with a right shoulder strain since going on the DL on July 31 and missing 19 games. He is headed to the St. Louis bullpen after making 18 starts this season.

The right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.41 ERA in 2018. He made two relief appearances during an injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Springfield.

Wisdom, 26, goes back to the minors, where he played 747 career games before getting his first major league call-up Aug. 11. He played nine games with the Cardinals, going 4 for 12 (.333) with a home run and three RBIs.

Fowler is recovering from a left foot fracture he suffered Aug. 3 when he fouled a ball off his foot in Pittsburgh.