Blues swap backup goalies: Binnington recalled, Fitzpatrick sent down

ST. LOUIS – His need for game action addressed for now, goaltender Jordan Binnington was recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL on Saturday.

Evan Fitzpatrick, who had been occupying Binnington’s spot on the St. Louis Blues bench behind Jake Allen, was assigned to the Rampage.

The Blues had sent Binnington, who was seeing little action over three weeks backing up Allen, to San Antonio on Dec. 30. The 25-year-old was able to wipe off the rust in three games with the Rampage, winning all three to improve his season AHL record to 11-4-0 with a 2.08 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts.

Fitzpatrick, 20, was called up when Binnington was sent down but was not expected to play unless something happened to Allen. He did not make his NHL debut. Fitzpatrick has played in only two games with the Rampage this season, posting a 1-0-0 record with a 1.80 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Most of his action this year has come in the ECHL with the Blues’ affiliate in Tulsa, where he was 7-4-2 in 14 games.