Blues sign veterans Brouwer, McGinn to professional tryouts

ST. LOUIS – Following injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko and then Alexander Steen, the St. Louis Blues are low on forwards. But it appears they would prefer to replace them with veterans, not prospects in San Antonio.

The Blues have yet to recall anyone from their AHL franchise. They did make a trade, acquiring Jacob de la Rose from Detroit, but he replaced another young forward, Robby Fabbri, the other half of that deal.

Then on Monday, the club announced it has signed veteran forwards Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts. McGinn will practice with the Blues on Monday, Brouwer on Tuesday.

Brouwer, 34, played for St. Louis in 2015-16, when the Blues reached the Western Conference Finals, tallying 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists). He scored 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 75 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder has produced 362 points (181 goals, 181 assists) and 588 penalty minutes in 838 career regular-season games spanning 13 seasons with Chicago, Washington and Calgary as well as St. Louis and Florida.

McGinn, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, though he appeared in only 19 games last season, tallying seven points (four goals, three assists). He has played two games with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL this season. The 6-1, 205-pounder has totaled 220 points (117 goals, 103 assists) and 267 penalty minutes in 617 career regular-season games over 11 NHL seasons with San Jose, Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim, Arizona and Florida.