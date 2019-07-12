Blues retain Robby Fabbri on one-year deal

ST. LOUIS — Another member of the St. Louis Blues‘ first-ever Stanley Cup championship team is officially back in the fold for the 2019-20 season.

Forward Robby Fabbri agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with the Blues on Friday that will pay him $900,000.

Fabbri, who was a restricted free agent, made his long-awaited return to the ice this past season after missing the second half of the 2016-17 campaign and all of the 2017-18 season after tearing his left ACL twice. Over 32 regular-season games in 2018-19, Fabbri scored two goals and added four assists. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Fabbri scored a goal while playing in 10 games, including two in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Overall, the Mississauga, Ontario native has 31 goals and 41 assists (72 points) in 155 career NHL games over three seasons.