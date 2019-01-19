Blues activate Steen from IR after six-game absence

ST. LOUIS — After missing the St. Louis Blues‘ last six games with a left shoulder injury, veteran forward Alexander Steen looks ready to return to the lineup.

The team announced prior to Saturday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators that Steen has been activated from injured reserve. Forward Zach Sanford was placed on injured reserve earlier Saturday with an upper-body injury, creating room for Steen to return to the roster.

The 34-year-old Steen has appeared in 32 games for the Blues this season, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 203-pound forward is currently in his 11th season with the Blues after the club acquired him via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs in November 2008. Overall, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has amassed 593 points (234 goals, 359 assists) in 930 career NHL contests.