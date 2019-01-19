Blues place Sanford on IR with upper-body injury

ST. LOUIS — With Alexander Steen on pace to return to the St. Louis Blues‘ lineup soon — perhaps as soon as Saturday night — the team made room for the veteran forward’s imminent return on Saturday morning, placing forward Zach Sanford on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Sanford exited early during the Blues’ game with the New York Islanders on Tuesday and did not dress for Thursday’s loss to the Boston Bruins. The 24-year-old forward has shuttled back and forth between the NHL and AHL this season, suiting up in 30 games for the Blues and seven for the San Antonio Rampage, the Blues’ AHL affiliate. He has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) and 17 penalty minutes in the NHL this season while adding four goals and two assists for the Rampage.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward was originally acquired by the Blues from the Washington Capitals as part of the Kevin Shattenkirk trade in February 2017. Overall, the Salem, Massachusetts, native has posted 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 69 career NHL regular-season games.