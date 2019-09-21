Perron scores tying and game-winning goals in Blues’ overtime victory

WINNIPEG – David Perron scored 1:58 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Perron also tied the game with 33 seconds remaining in the third after Gabriel Bourque had given the Jets a 3-2 lead at the 16:59 mark of the period.

Klim Kostin and Joel Edmundson also scored for St. Louis. Kostin added two assists in the team’s third straight road game.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg in his first preseason game. Adam Lowry also scored.