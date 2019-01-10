Binnington to start in Blues goal against Canadiens

ST. LOUIS — Three days removed from his stellar NHL starting debut, Jordan Binnington will make his second start in goal for the Blues when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Binnington became only the second Blues player ever to earn a shutout in his first NHL start when he blanked the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday. He stopped 25 shots.

Prior to that start, Binnington had made three brief appearances in relief in the NHL.

Jake Allen has been the Blues’ primary goalie this season. He is 14-14-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage after allowing three goals on 14 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Mackenzie MacEachern will make his NHL debut against the Canadiens. The 24-year-old forward was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio earlier Thursday.

The projected forward lines against Montreal:

• Zach Sanford-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron

• Jaden Schwartz–Brayden Schenn–Vladimir Tarasenko

• Robby Fabbri–Robert Thomas–Oskar Sundqvist

• Mackenzie MacEachern-Ivan Barbashev-Sammy Blais

The projected defensive pairings:

• Carl Gunnarsson–Alex Pietrangelo

• Jay Bouwmeester–Colton Parayko

• Joel Edmundson–Robert Bortuzzo