Good hands people: Molina, Wong are Gold Glove finalists

ST. LOUIS — For Yadier Molina, it would be his ninth. For Kolten Wong, it would be entirely new.

For both, it would be entirely deserving.

Molina and Wong were named finalists for National League Gold Glove Awards — Molina at catcher and Wong at second base — on Thursday.

Molina previously won Gold Gloves in an eight-year stretch from 2008-15. In four of those years (2011-12, 2014-15), he won Platinum Gloves as the league’s top defensive player overall.

Wong is looking to win his first Gold Glove.

Gold Glove winners will be announced Nov. 4.