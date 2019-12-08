Jimerson scores 22 to pace SLU’s high-powered offense in 86-62 win over Tulane

PHOENIX — Freshman Gibson Jimerson scored 22 points off the bench as Saint Louis routed Tulane 86-62 in the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Demarius Jacobs had 18 points for Saint Louis (8-1), which earned its fifth straight victory and set a program record with 17 3-pointers. Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin each recorded a double-double for the fourth time this season, French collected 18 points and 11 rebounds along with a season-high five assists while Goodwin had 12 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

K.J. Lawson had 18 points for the Green Wave (7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nic Thomas added 16 points and Teshaun Hightower scored 12. Christion Thompson had a game-high three steals.

Saint Louis next plays against Auburn on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, while Tulane returns home to host Alcorn State next Monday.