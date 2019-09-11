WATCH: Mondesi, Gordon and O’Hearn hit solo homers
Video Details
Adalberto Mondesi started with a solo shot in the first and Alex Gordon and Ryan O'Hearn followed by going back-to-back with solo homers in the second inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618