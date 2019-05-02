WATCH: Gutierrez hits his first major league homer, Hamilton makes an incredible catch
Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first major league home run off of Blake Snell and Billy Hamilton made an unbelievable catch in center field as the Royals defeated the Rays in the second game of their doubleheader on Wednesday.
